Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of rape

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of rape Friday morning.

Mitchell Spencer, 27, of Canyon Country, is expected to be charged in court Monday with rape by force, according to Sheriff’s Department officials.

The alleged victim is a woman who said she was an acquaintance of Spencer’s who was at his home on Purple Martin Court on Nov. 8, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the SVU.

“Once inside the residence the suspect sexually assault the victim,” Hudson said, citing the arrest report.

The victim contacted the Sheriff’s Department and after their investigation, detectives arrested Spencer at 7:20 a.m., per arrest record.

The District Attorney’s Office did not have updated information immediately available.

He’s being held in lieu of $300,000 bail at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.