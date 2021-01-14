City launches MLK Service Celebration

The city of Santa Clarita is asking residents to perform acts of kindness and service to both celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and continue his legacy in Santa Clarita for the inaugural MLK Service Celebration.

The event, brought forth by the city and the Human Relations Roundtable, will kick off Monday at 10 a.m. with a special video program that explores the life of King, as well as the wisdom and virtues he championed in the speeches he gave.

“Now more than ever, we are called to be a beacon of light for those in need in our community. By studying Dr. King’s words, incorporating his teachings into our daily lives and committing to serve others, we can help build the world we want our future generations to inherit,” according to a prepared statement from Mayor Bill Miranda, who’s set to lead the program.

Following the video program, residents are encouraged to visit scvhumanrelations.com to download a checklist of acts of kindness and service that can be performed in the community, city officials said in a news release. These acts can be completed by people of all ages and range from simple tasks, such as writing a letter of gratitude to a first responder, to more involved, such as volunteering time and paying for a stranger’s groceries.

Participants are also encouraged to share their acts of kindness with the city on social media by using #MLKinSCV. In addition to photos, residents can also post videos of themselves, sharing how King’s legacy impacts their daily life.

The video will be shared on The Signal’s Facebook page and the city’s YouTube channel and will be broadcast by SCVTV (AT&T Channel 99 and Spectrum Channel 20) at 10 a.m. SCVTV will rebroadcast the program at 7 p.m., while it will be archived and available to watch any time after the morning premiere on the city’s YouTube channel.