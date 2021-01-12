County continues to experience ‘horrific loss of life’ due to COVID-19

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:

ICU available capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 11,994

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 944,319

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 288

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 12,674

Hospitalizations countywide: 7,926; 22% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 11: 98, with 827 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 214, 177 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 20,285

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 140, with two additional deaths being reported by Henry Mayo on Tuesday (94 total deaths have been reported by Henry Mayo since the onset of the pandemic).

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 14,614

Unincorporated – Acton: 332

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 170

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 32

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 593

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,173 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 33

Unincorporated – Newhall: 57

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 11

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Saugus: 101

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 27

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 778

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 225

Unincorporated – Valencia: 129

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.