Court continues pair of SCV cases

A pair of cases was continued recently in Los Angeles County Superior Court, as attorneys and judges work to clear a massive backlog of cases.

An off-duty police officer accused of brandishing a weapon and an L.A. City Fire employee accused of hit and run both saw their cases continued for pretrial hearings, according to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office.

Off-duty officer

Georgeta Buruiana is an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer who stands accused of brandishing a weapon at a motorist who allegedly made an illegal maneuver in front of her.

The allegation, which involved a U-turn made near Rye Canyon Road and The Old Road, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, took place in December 2019.

She’s due back in court Feb. 9 for a pretrial hearing.

Assistant fire chief

An L.A. City assistant fire chief is also awaiting trial on a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge, according to county prosecutors.

“On Jan. 26, (Ellsworth) Fortman allegedly crashed into a parked car while driving his personal vehicle at an unsafe speed,” Santiago noted in a previous story.

The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of David Way and Calhaven Drive, officials said at the time of the incident.

“One vehicle had run into the back of a parked vehicle,” said Sgt. Scott Shoemaker of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Traffic Unit.

Shoemaker added that the suspect’s vehicle reportedly hit the parked vehicle and then dragged the other vehicle 160 feet and up a driveway.

A second vehicle was struck and a light pole was knocked over as a result of the incident, as well, Shoemaker said. No injuries were reported.

Fortman is due back in court March 24.