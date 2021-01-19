COVID-19: Henry Mayo reports seven additional deaths as vaccination continues

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported seven additional deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the hospital’s death toll to more than 100 since the pandemic began last year.

Of the reported deaths at the hospital, one of which occurred Friday, two on Saturday and four Sunday, according to spokesman Patrick Moody.

Over the weekend, the Santa Clarita Valley saw nearly 500 new COVID-19 diagnoses over the weekend, with 306 reported Saturday and 186 Sunday, followed by 266 more cases reported Monday, for a total of 21,892 since the onset of the pandemic.

In addition, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported Monday nearly all of the county’s skilled nursing facilities had received and administered their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the 340 facilities 335 had received vaccine doses, with nearly 39,000 doses administered to staff and residents, while the remaining facilities are currently vaccinating or are scheduling vaccinations this week, per Public Health.

This comes as the county’s five mass-vaccination sites, including the one at Six Flags Magic Mountain, are set to open Tuesday.

Each site is expected to vaccinate 4,000 people per day, beginning with those in Phase 1A, which includes health care workers, as well as those 65 and older, who are now able to make vaccine appointments, according to county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the SCV.

Vaccinations are expected to be administered to those eligible to be vaccinated per Public Health’s guidelines and are administered by appointment only.

Over the weekend, on the same day the county surpassed 1 million cases of COVID-19, Public Health reported the county’s first case of the United Kingdom’s variant of COVID-19.

Although it is the first diagnoses, Public Health officials said they believe the U.K. strain is already circulating within local communities, as it is believed to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, while there is no evidence that it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.

L.A. County Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

ICU available capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 9,927

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,024,190

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 88

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 13,936

Hospitalizations countywide: 7,328; 23% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 18: 90, with 893 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 266, 216 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 21,892

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 158, with seven additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Monday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 15,879

Unincorporated – Acton: 366

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 188

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 38

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 640

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,288 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 34

Unincorporated – Newhall: 59

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 12

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Saugus: 109

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 26

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 853

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 244

Unincorporated – Valencia: 143

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.