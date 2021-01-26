COVID-19: L.A. County reports 6K new cases with nearly 160 from SCV

Los Angeles County Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday, adding that a new health order will be issued later this week to fully align with sector openings as permitted by the state:

ICU available capacity for Southern California as of Jan. 25: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 6,642

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,079,396

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 43, reflecting weekend reporting delays.

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 15,303, which includes 367 from the weekend.

Hospitalizations countywide: 6,486; 25% of whom are in the ICU and 22% on ventilators.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 25: 74, with 968 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 159, 123 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 23,049

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 190, with four additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Saturday and one on Monday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 16,822

Unincorporated – Acton: 380

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 203

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 39

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 670

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,352 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 35

Unincorporated – Newhall: 61

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Saugus: 112

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 907

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 259

Unincorporated – Valencia: 154

