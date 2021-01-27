COVID-19: One year after first case reported, Public Health urges for compliance

One year ago Tuesday, the first COVID-19 case in Los Angeles County was announced and with more than a million cases and nearly 16,000 deaths reported to date, Public Health officials reiterated the need for residents to comply with safety measures.

“I know we’ve been battling this virus for a year now and all of us are tired of the restrictions, but we need to continue to be vigilant for a while longer,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer in a prepared statement.

The call comes one day after California lifted the regional stay-at-home order, which was followed by updates from L.A. County officials that the county would align with the state’s move by the end of the week and allow for the return of some reopenings, including outdoor dining and limited indoor personal care services. Officials expressed some concern ahead of the weekend.

“It’s been very difficult for the public to, you know, stay under the stay-at-home orders and I hope people don’t go crazy this weekend by doing everything possible: nails, hair, eating out,” said county Supervisor Janice Hahn.

With the green light to reopen, businesses are also urged to comply with Public Health protocols. From Jan. 18-24, more than 70 citations were issued to restaurants, gyms, personal care salons and shopping malls for noncompliance, according to county officials.

Los Angeles County Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:

ICU available capacity for Southern California as of Jan. 25: 0.0% (no update provided Tuesday)

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 5,927

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,085,044

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 291

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 15,592

Hospitalizations countywide: 6,307; 25% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 25: 74, with 968 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 117, 93 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 23,166

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 190

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 16,915

Unincorporated – Acton: 382

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 205

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 39

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 673

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,359 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 36

Unincorporated – Newhall: 61

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Saugus: 113

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 913

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 259

Unincorporated – Valencia: 156

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.