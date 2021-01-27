COVID-19: Public Health reports more than 300 deaths

Los Angeles County Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 6,917

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,091,712

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 307

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 15,897

Hospitalizations countywide: 6,213; 25% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 26: 73, with 975 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be released Wednesday afternoon.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Jan. 26: 23,166

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Jan. 26: 191, with one additional death reported by Henry Mayo Tuesday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 16,915

Unincorporated – Acton: 382

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 205

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 39

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 673

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,359 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 36

Unincorporated – Newhall: 61

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Saugus: 113

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 913

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 259

Unincorporated – Valencia: 156

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.