COVID-19: SCV sees 156 new cases

Los Angeles County Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics on Sunday:

ICU available capacity for Southern California as of Jan. 23: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 8,243

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,073,111

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 98, reflecting weekend reporting delays.

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 15,260

Hospitalizations countywide: 6,697; 24% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 23: 77, with 949 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 156, 133 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 22,890

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 185, with four additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Saturday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 16,699

Unincorporated – Acton: 375

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 198

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 39

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 665

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,347 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 35

Unincorporated – Newhall: 59

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Saugus: 112

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 27

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 902

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 255

Unincorporated – Valencia: 151

