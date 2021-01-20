COVID-19: SCV surpasses 22K cases

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:

ICU available capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 7,902, reflecting a lag from the holiday weekend.

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,031,874

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 186

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 14,122

Hospitalizations countywide: 7,322; 24% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 18: 90, with 893 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 144, 115 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 22,036

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 159, with seven additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Monday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 15,994

Unincorporated – Acton: 369

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 190

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 38

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 643

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,297 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 34

Unincorporated – Newhall: 59

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 12

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Saugus: 109

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 26

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 864

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 245

Unincorporated – Valencia: 143

