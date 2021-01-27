Deputies find robbery suspect fleeing, hiding in Newhall bushes

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies apprehended a robbery suspect Tuesday after he was reported to have committed a robbery in Newhall and fled into the Santa Clara riverbed.

At approximately 4 p.m., deputies received word that a possible domestic violence issue had been reported between a male suspect and female victim, near the intersection of Market and Race streets.

However, after interviewing the victim on the scene, deputies changed the call to an alleged robbery with battery.

“(The suspect) took a cellphone from another person by force or fear, and there was a battery by the same suspect against a second victim who had tried to intervene,” said Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “That suspect then left the location before we got there and after he had gotten the cellphone.”

Officials on the scene eventually located the man, reportedly hiding within bushes in the nearby Santa Clara riverbed, and he was taken into custody by searching deputies.

The man was then transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of robbery and battery, according to Royal.