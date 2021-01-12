Detectives seek public’s help in identifying two suspects spotted in Ring Doorbell footage

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects allegedly seen on Ring Doorbell footage stealing items from a doorstep.

The incident reportedly occurred on the 18000 block of Grace Lane in Canyon Country on Dec. 20, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim was selling her iPad and she met up with the suspects to complete a sales transaction,” said Arriaga. “They provided her with fake currency, took the iPad and ran.”

Detectives are asking for your help identifying the two males in this video. On Sunday, 12-20-20, the suspects stole an iPad from the victim in Canyon Country. If you have any information, contact Detective Rubalcava at 661-255-1121 ext. 5151 or through https://t.co/vfSWOScKYe. pic.twitter.com/mgBy2i6INN — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) January 12, 2021

The two suspects have not yet been apprehended, but were seen in Ring Doorbell footage captured after the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Detective Rubalcava at 661-255-1121 ext. 5151 or through LACrimeStoppers.org.