Fatal crash leaves one dead in Castaic

A fatal crash was reported in Castaic on Saturday, and left one dead and sent another person to the hospital.

Law enforcement officials said they received the report of the crash shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Oak Valley Road and The Old Road. Law enforcement officials had not publicly said whether they believed the crash had occurred on Saturday.

“We’re not sure how long it had been over there, but it looks like the collision did result in a fatal injury,” said Officer Stephan Brandt of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management office. “They’re doing an investigation now.”

Brandt said they had received news of the crash from a passerby, and said that due to its remote location on a dirt road, the crash site may have gone unnoticed for some time.

“The reporting party advised he had located an overturned vehicle in the hills, west of The Old Road, on Oak Valley Road (approximately 1 mile west on a dirt road),” said Officer Josh Greengard of the CHP Newhall office. “CHP Newhall units responded along with (L.A. County Fire Department) and located an overturned pickup truck” with rollover damage.

As of 4:15 p.m., officials remained on the scene of the collision and were saying they believed it was a solo-vehicle collision involving a car rolling over the side of the road.

“One (person) was (dead on arrival) and another patient was transported,” said a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The unidentified patient was said to have suffered major injuries including two broken legs, Greengard said. They were then airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

“A lot of investigation will have to take place before we know more,” said Greengard.

Identification of the deceased and further details about the cause and time of the crash had not been released as of the publication of this article.

CHP investigators are expected to release a statement later Saturday night or on Sunday, revealing some of their initial findings, Brandt said.