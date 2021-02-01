Firefighters respond to fully engulfed dumpster fire

Los Angeles County Firefighters quickly extinguished a dumpster on fire on the 27800 block of Skycrest Circle in Santa Clarita Sunday evening. January 31, 2021. Courtesy Matt Ferguson.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles County Firefighters quickly extinguished a dumpster on fire on the 27800 block of Skycrest Circle in Santa Clarita Sunday evening.

The call was received by L.A. County fire dispatch at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Units were on the scene shortly after to find a dumpster had caught fire adjacent to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Video courtesy of Matt Ferguson.

“It was a trash bin that caught on fire,” said Bernard Peters, supervising dispatch with the L.A. County Fire Department. “Units were canceled at (4:36 p.m.) and one unit was able to handle the fire.”

Peters added the fire did not spread to the church, which was connected to the area the dumpster bin was in.

Los Angeles County Firefighters quickly extinguished a dumpster on fire on the 27800 block of Skycrest Circle in Santa Clarita Sunday evening. January 31, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Raychel Stewart

Raychel Stewart

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS