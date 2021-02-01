Firefighters respond to fully engulfed dumpster fire

Los Angeles County Firefighters quickly extinguished a dumpster on fire on the 27800 block of Skycrest Circle in Santa Clarita Sunday evening.

The call was received by L.A. County fire dispatch at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Units were on the scene shortly after to find a dumpster had caught fire adjacent to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Video courtesy of Matt Ferguson.

“It was a trash bin that caught on fire,” said Bernard Peters, supervising dispatch with the L.A. County Fire Department. “Units were canceled at (4:36 p.m.) and one unit was able to handle the fire.”

Peters added the fire did not spread to the church, which was connected to the area the dumpster bin was in.