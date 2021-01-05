Firefighters respond to overturned vehicle

A traffic collision where one vehicle overturned prompted response from first responders Tuesday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of two vehicles involved in a collision, where one had rolled over and people were possibly trapped, near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and San Francisquito Canyon Road around 12:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

An overturned vehicle crash on Copper Hill Drive prompts an emergency response Tuesday afternoon. January 05, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“Our units arrived on (the) scene and deemed no persons (were) trapped,” Lua said. “(They) canceled one of the squads and are still on (the) scene.”

No injuries have been reported as of 12:45 p.m., Lua added.

The overturned vehicle hit a transformer, which knocked out power to the traffic light, though no other outages were reported as of 1:30 p.m.