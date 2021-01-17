First responders locate injured hiker

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel assist an injured hiker at Towsley Canyon Sunday afternoon. January 17, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
First responders were called in to assist in locating an injured hiker in the Towsley Canyon hiking park Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a person injured on a trail around 12:30 p.m., near the intersection of Towsley Canyon and Wiley Canyon roads, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.

“A copter was called out to try and locate him,” Flores said.

The helicopter was canceled after emergency personnel on the ground were able to locate the hiker, who despite a bloodied face, was coherent as he walked down the trail with firefighters about an hour later.  

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel assist an injured hiker at Towsley Canyon Sunday afternoon. January 17, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
