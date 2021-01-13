Garcia nominates nearly 30 students for military service academies, most from SCV

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday he has nominated nearly 30 California students for military service academies, of whom 18 are from the Santa Clarita Valley.

The service academies include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. Each academy will conduct the final selection for admission this spring, according to Garcia’s office.

“Having personally attended the United States Naval Academy, it is great to see so many smart, hard-working and patriotic young Americans eager to serve their country. It is an honor to now have the privilege to nominate students to the academies,” Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, said in a prepared statement. “These students have shown leadership and dedication to their country through their decision to apply to a U.S. service academy. The application process is rigorous and long and I commend them for their time and dedication throughout it. I look forward to (seeing) all that these young leaders achieve, and I am confident they all have bright futures ahead.”

Of the 28 students selected from the 25th Congressional District, below are the students from the SCV: