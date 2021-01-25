Grapevine closed amid snowstorm

As another winter storm hit the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, Interstate 5 was shut down through the Grapevine Monday morning, with no time frame for reopening.

California Highway Patrol and Caltrans made the decision to shut down traffic through the Grapevine early Monday morning due to snow, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall-area CHP Office.

“Operation Snowflake” went into effect, prompting crews to open the gate north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, which allows drivers to turn around and travel back in the other direction, Greengard added.

A traffic collision was reported to be blocking the median turnaround gate around 8:15 a.m., with traffic being diverted to State Route 126 for an unknown duration, according to Caltrans.

The northbound detour is westbound State Route 126 to northbound Highway 101, per Caltrans.

While the rain and snow are expected to subside after Monday, the winter storms are expected to continue through the week, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.