Hit-and-run suspect leads deputy on chase after flipping truck

By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer

A traffic collision that left a pickup truck overturned in Valencia Tuesday night had local deputies searching for a hit-and-run driver, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials say.

Fire Department officials received reports of the incident at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Austin Bennett.

The call came in as a traffic collision with people trapped near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Copper Hill Drive, said Bennett.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to the scene of an overturned vehicle near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Rye Canyon Road Tuesday night. January 05, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Units arriving on the scene found all vehicle occupants had safely exited, according to Bennett. Fire Department officials evaluated the condition of the patients and did not transport anyone to the hospital, he added.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash fled the scene on foot shortly after the collision, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

After a brief search, deputies found the suspect and took him into custody.

Bobby Block / The Signal

“The suspect was caught,” said Arriaga.

Firefighters responded to the arrest location, about a mile away from the crash site, and evaluated the suspect for minor injuries.

He complained of neck, back and leg pain, but Fire Department personnel did not transport him to the hospital, according to Bennett.