Interstate 5 crash results in overturned vehicle

A multivehicle traffic collision on southbound Interstate 5 resulted in one overturned vehicle Sunday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports from California Highway Patrol officers of a four-vehicle traffic collision with possible persons trapped on Interstate 5, south of Calgrove Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

Emergency personnel respond to a multivehicle traffic collision on Interstate 5 on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Rick McClure for The Signal

“They canceled (the) rescue equipment, (and found) no one trapped,” Peters said.

One ambulance was called to the scene for at least one possible injury, Peters added.