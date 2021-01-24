Joan Dunn | Please Consider Monument Options

Because I couldn’t access the City Council on Jan. 12, I would like to comment on the Central Park monument. I am not against a monument. I don’t think this very colorful design is appropriate. I am deeply sorry for the loss of these two students. Our son is in the Youth Grove. It is not flashy and is in a quiet place out of respect for them. Our son was a passenger and seat-belted. I can relate to your losses because our son was 17 years old and about to graduate. Living with us, he had all the usual personal items left behind. All reminders of him. We loved him as you loved your young teens.

Please consider other respectful solutions.

Joan Dunn

Santa Clarita