Arthur Saginian | Conflicted Columnist 1.0 vs. 2.0

When it comes to Iran, Gary Horton has demonstrated that he is a conflicted man. On March 25, Mr. Horton wrote of a conversation regarding nuking Iran, concluding with the words, “I didn’t flinch.”

That was Gary Horton, version 1.0.

In this morning’s column (April 15) Gary Horton version 1.5 (or 2.0) poured out his “compassion” for the 90 million Iranians who are currently caught up in a war that he implies was started by the U.S. and Israel. I wish Mr. Horton would make up his mind on Iran because he’s speaking in glib generalities that have no basis in reality outside of a middle school history book.

Here’s a suggestion for you, Mr. Horton. Until you sit down and speak to at least 10,000 Iranians who are living outside of Iran, as well as another 10,000 who are living in fear under the murderously oppressive regime inside Iran (and I have family in both categories), until you have done that, please don’t write any more opinion pieces on that country or its people, because you’ve made it clear — at least to me — that you don’t know enough about what’s going on, and how we got here, to even think about it.

For instance, did you know that everything was going just fine until a knucklehead of a president named Jimmy Carter (D-GA) stood by and watched as Iranian Islamists turned a regionally stabilizing ally into a globally destabilizing enemy?

Oh, but you’re right about one thing, and that is that the “little people” always suffer the most.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita