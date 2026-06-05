Michael Sandeen | Strange, Puzzling Objections

Jack Crawford’s letter to the editor printed May 30 regarding voter fraud is a bit puzzling to me.

He quotes Factually, an artificial intelligence-powered fact-checking website, that convictions for voter fraud are rare and distributed between the two major parties. Mr. Crawford, perhaps the reason for the low conviction rate is is no one is really looking for fraud. You definitely won’t get any court convictions for a crime that isn’t being looked for. We didn’t have a hospice fraud problem until someone outside of government looked for it. We didn’t have a day care fraud problem until someone outside of government looked for it. The fraud was there. No one in government was looking.

Mr. Crawford, you state that it is costly and inconvenient to have a valid ID and show it. Just how hard and costly is it to get a valid California ID? Most people already have a valid ID because they need it for the 30-35 examples of routine activities in which ID is required. I’m also not sure what you mean by convenience as related to showing an ID. Could you address the specifics of how showing an ID is so inconvenient that it is a barrier to voting?

Help me out here, Jack. I really don’t understand your objections.

Michael Sandeen

Canyon Country