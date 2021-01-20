More than 20K without power in Newhall and Canyon Country

Amid damaging winds in and around the Santa Clarita Valley, a power outage Tuesday evening affected more than 20,000 Southern California Edison customers.

Two outages were reported just after 7 p.m. in Newhall, affecting around 1,632 customers and about 18,499 in Canyon Country, according to the utility’s outage map.

Power was expected to return for most by 8:07 p.m. A reason for the outage had not yet been reported but SoCal Edison was working to analyze the problem, according to its website.

Tuesday evening’s outages come after a series of other outages were also reported across the SCV due to storm conditions not related to the Public Safety Power Shutoffs, with even the Edison office on Rye Canyon Road in Valencia experiencing an outage, according to Ron Gales, senior advisor. Several downed trees were also reported to have struck buildings, including an apartment complex and the Santa Clarita Courthouse.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be reported as it becomes available.