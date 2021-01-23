New assistant principal named at Bowman High

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board has approved the recommendation to name Julian Gomez as the assistant principal of Bowman High School.

Gomez began his career in education as an English teacher at Chatsworth High School in 2000. While at Chatsworth High, Gomez was also a teacher and coordinator as well as youth crisis intervention coordinator, a football coach and a wrestling coach.

In 2006, Gomez became dean of students at Chatsworth High until 2013 when he moved to Moorpark Unified School District, where he has served as an administrator overseeing many programs at Moorpark High, Moorpark Community Continuation High School and most recently, Campus Canyon College Prep Academy. He also served as the District School Attendance Review Board chairperson.

“We are delighted to welcome Julian Gomez to the Hart district family and we are excited to have him join the Bowman team,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “He comes to us with outstanding experience in the area of alternative education and, perhaps most importantly, his background and life experience will help him connect with the very special population of students at the school.”

Gomez has a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in administration of education from California State University, Northridge. He has participated in many training programs including crisis and anti-bullying training, and has been a guest lecturer at Cal Lutheran University, Loyola Marymount University, National University and parent empowerment workshops.