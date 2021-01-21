Pedestrian killed in crash identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office identified Carlos Salgado-Ruiz, 35, of Santa Clarita, as the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle in Saugus Wednesday night.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved just after 10 p.m. on Seco Canyon Road, near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road, according to spokesman Jon Matheny.

Salgado-Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman with the coroner’s office.

No arrest was made and the investigation remains ongoing, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

