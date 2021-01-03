Public Health reports COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 850 in one week

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:

ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours:15,701

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 806,210

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 138, including an unspecified amount associated with the Spectrum service outage and holiday weekend delays.

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 10,682

Hospitalizations countywide: 7,627; 21% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 2: 98, with 705 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 334, 264 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 17,490

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 118, including one death reported from Henry Mayo officials Saturday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 12,394

Unincorporated – Acton: 279

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 139

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 26

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 514

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,986 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 23

Unincorporated – Newhall: 57

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Saugus: 91

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 27

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 637

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 194

Unincorporated – Valencia: 105



