Saugus High shuts down amid reported COVID-19 outbreak

Saugus High School will shut down through Jan. 13 after a coronavirus outbreak was reported on campus, according to William S. Hart Union High School District officials Thursday.

Three employees tested positive for COVID-19 and the cases were found to be epidemiologically linked during the winter break, according to Hart district spokesman Dave Caldwell in a district news release.

“This cluster was reported immediately to the LA County Department of Public Health (DPH), which provided the protocols being followed at the site to prevent any further exposure to staff or students,” he said.

Closing down the campus will allow for a thorough cleaning, Caldwell added.

The campus is expected to allow students, including after-school athletic cohorts back to campus on Wednesday, Jan. 13, but staff will be able to return by Monday, Jan. 11. Essential staff necessary to complete control measures directed by the Public health Department are allowed on the school, said Caldwell.

This campus shutdown only affects a small number of students who would have been on campus, and they have already been notified of the change, he added.