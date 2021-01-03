Saugus teen assists animal sanctuary with Eagle Scout project

Saugus High School senior and Boy Scout in Troop 58 Nicholas Cashin wanted to positively impact the lives of some of the animals in his community while completing his Eagle Award project.

Cashin, who said he’s always liked animals, especially dogs, chose to meet with the director of St. Bonnie’s Animal Sanctuary, where he hoped to complete his Eagle Scout project to receive the highest rank in Boy Scouts.

Animals stand in the newly constructed shade structures built for Nicholas Cashin’s Eagle Award project at St. Bonnie’s Animal Sanctuary. Courtesy

“When I learned about St. Bonnie’s and saw firsthand how much they did for rescued animals, I really wanted to help them,” Cashin said. “At St. Bonnie’s, the caretakers do their best to give everything in their care a good life. The sanctuary is peaceful. … It seems like all the animals are content and appear to understand they are welcome to live out their lives at the sanctuary even if they don’t get adopted. I really wanted to be a part of this program and support their efforts of giving animals an enjoyable life.”

With the help of 22 volunteers and donations from friends and fellow Scouts, Cashin was able to gather enough funds to design, construct and install four heavy-duty shade structures to protect the animals from the sun, with the surplus of more than $1,500 going directly to the sanctuary.