SCV School Day Cafe to expand free meal program

Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency, or School Day Café, is set to expand its free meal program, providing nutritious meals to all children at any of its designated locations on weekends.

The agency is set to hand out weekend meals on Fridays during the regular meal service period, with one free bagged or boxed breakfast and one lunch per child, 18 years or younger, as well as a mini-snack intended to provide nourishment during afternoon study time, for each day.

You don’t need to be an enrolled student in order to receive meals at any of the drive-up locations at elementary schools across the valley, and children do not need to be present, according to a statement released by the agency.

Designated Serving Locations include:

Bridgeport Elementary

Canyon Springs Elementary

Castaic Middle School

Cedarcreek Elementary

Charles Helmers Elementary

Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary

Emblem Academy

Fair Oaks Ranch Community School

Golden Oak Community School

Leona Cox Elementary

Live Oak Elementary

Meadows Elementary

Mint Canyon Elementary

Mitchell Elementary

Mountainview Elementary

Newhall Elementary

North Park Elementary

Northlake Hills Elementary

Old Orchard Elementary

Peachland Elementary

Pico Canyon Elementary

Pinetree Community School

Plum Canyon Elementary

Rio Vista Elementary

Rosedell Elementary

Santa Clarita Elementary

Skyblue Mesa Elementary

Stevenson Ranch Elementary

Sulphur Springs Elementary

Valencia Valley Elementary

Valley View Elementary

West Creek Academy

Wiley Canyon Elementary

Temporarily closed locations are:

Castaic Elementary School

Highlands Elementary

James Foster Elementary

Oak Hills Elementary

Tesoro Del Valle Elementary

Serving hours are scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, until the end of the current school year.

To view the menu or any nutritional information, visit schooldaycafe.org. For any questions, call 661-295-1574, ext. 0.