SCV School Day Cafe to expand free meal program

Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency, or School Day Café, is set to expand its free meal program, providing nutritious meals to all children at any of its designated locations on weekends.
The agency is set to hand out weekend meals on Fridays during the regular meal service period, with one free bagged or boxed breakfast and one lunch per child, 18 years or younger, as well as a mini-snack intended to provide nourishment during afternoon study time, for each day.
You don’t need to be an enrolled student in order to receive meals at any of the drive-up locations at elementary schools across the valley, and children do not need to be present, according to a statement released by the agency.
Designated Serving Locations include:
Bridgeport Elementary
Canyon Springs Elementary
Castaic Middle School
Cedarcreek Elementary
Charles Helmers Elementary
Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary
Emblem Academy
Fair Oaks Ranch Community School
Golden Oak Community School
Leona Cox Elementary
Live Oak Elementary
Meadows Elementary
Mint Canyon Elementary
Mitchell Elementary
Mountainview Elementary
Newhall Elementary
North Park Elementary
Northlake Hills Elementary
Old Orchard Elementary
Peachland Elementary
Pico Canyon Elementary
Pinetree Community School
Plum Canyon Elementary
Rio Vista Elementary
Rosedell Elementary
Santa Clarita Elementary
Skyblue Mesa Elementary
Stevenson Ranch Elementary
Sulphur Springs Elementary
Valencia Valley Elementary
Valley View Elementary
West Creek Academy
Wiley Canyon Elementary
Temporarily closed locations are:
Castaic Elementary School
Highlands Elementary
James Foster Elementary
Oak Hills Elementary
Tesoro Del Valle Elementary
Serving hours are scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, until the end of the current school year.
To view the menu or any nutritional information, visit schooldaycafe.org. For any questions, call 661-295-1574, ext. 0.