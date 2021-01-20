Secrets of Changing an Email Service

Moving email data from one server to another is not a rare case today. The task is rather complex and can turn into a real problem if there are a lot of assets to transfer. Apart from inbox and outbox emails, you may need to transfer a contact list, all the calendar entries, as well as attachments and files. Without having a clear plan of action, you will hardly succeed in switching to a different email service without losing any piece of information. So, let’s take a look at the most effective way of dealing with the task as well as some tips and tricks that will help you in this business.

What to Do?

Sometimes it becomes necessary to move from one mail server to another, and the use of a Total Outlook converter can come in handy. What’s important when performing this task? Email users may need to transfer mail from one domain or server to another while keeping messages in all folders safe. This task is especially important for companies that actively use corporate email and have a lot of assets associated with it. After all, updating DNS records takes from 1 to 3 days, so your email migration schedule should reflect it.

There is a standard sequence of actions when changing an email hosting:

Register for user mailboxes in the Control Panel. Do not turn off your mail server (if it is at your disposal) and do not terminate the contract with the hosting whose mail server you use within 3-5 days. For mail users, you need to add one more email account. Also, you can temporarily use the web panel to access your mail. The old account with all the data inside will be saved. Configure DNS for your domain. You should send mail only through a new mail account (as soon as the DNS records are updated) or through the web panel (will be available immediately). As soon as all incoming emails are no longer delivered through the old server, delete the old mail accounts. Save mail messages in advance (depends on settings and type of mail client) and transfer the data to the new email client.

Thus, no piece of information will be damaged or lost.

Saving Email Messages on a New Server

If you want to save mail messages on the new server or transfer them to the new server, you need to follow these simple steps:

Register for user mailboxes in the Control Panel. Create a pair of accounts for each mail address in any IMAP-enabled email program using the IMAP protocol, connecting to the old and new servers, respectively. Transfer all mail messages to the new server by means of the mail program. Repeat this operation for each mailbox.

Unfortunately, direct copying of mail message files from one server to another is impossible, and it is the only way to transfer mail messages to a new server. Another option is only to transfer all messages to the local computer and then work with the email files directly.