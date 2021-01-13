‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs,’ starring local girl, airs Friday on Disney Channel

In a funny twist that only show business can bring, a Santa Clarita girl is excited about the premiere of an upcoming show called “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” — which was filmed on location in Louisiana.

While the show’s name has a seemingly local flavor, the title is just a coincidence, as there’s no mention of the historic part of the SCV.

Instead, the time-traveling mystery series shows a family that moves into The Tremont, a haunted hotel in New Orleans, where the show filmed.

Madeleine “Maddy” McGraw, 12, who has two brothers and a sister who also act, stars as Zoey Campbell, who, along with her twin brother, Wyatt Campbell (played by Landon Gordon), explore the intriguing disappearance of a local girl after finding a secret portal to the past in a hotel their parents purchased to renovate.

Madeleine is no stranger to show business, having also performed voicework in “Toy Story 4” and the “Cars” animated movie series, after making her feature film debut playing Bradley Cooper’s daughter in 2014’s “American Sniper,” according to IMDB.com

Madeleine’s latest work airs 8 p.m. Friday on the Disney Channel as part of a three-episode premiere.

Watch the trailer here: youtube.com/watch?v=VnWcjqt9wng.