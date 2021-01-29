Stolen vehicle suspect detained in Stevenson Ranch

A stolen vehicle suspect was detained by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies near the Walmart parking lot in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday.

The call was first reported by deputies who spotted a possibly stolen vehicle driving near Lyons Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

“It was a vehicle that was reported stolen, and the deputies located the car, conducted a traffic stop and took the individual into custody,” said Lt. Ethan Marquez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

While the alleged car thief worked his way from the Lyons Avenue and I-5 on/off-ramps, a handful of deputies and LASD vehicles were called in to support on the scene and secure the area.

Marquez said the reason for having a group of deputies responding to the area, the shopping center on the 25400 block of the Old Road, is because it is a highly trafficked area by residents.

“We just wanted to make sure the traffic was out of the way … because it’s an area used highly by the public,” said Marquez. “There’s also stores there, so in case the person ran, we didn’t want to have (them) running into the store.”

Marquez said that at least one suspect had been detained as a result of the incident, and no injuries had been reported. The full range of allegations for the suspect were not known as of the publication of this article.

Deputies were still on the scene around 4 p.m. on Thursday, holding a debrief amongst one another.