Towsley Fire grows to 122 acres, new fire erupts in Agua Dulce

A brush fire near Towsley Canyon burned 122 acres Tuesday after it had quickly grown to double-digits in acreage within the first half-hour, meanwhile, a new 2-acre fire erupted later that evening in Agua Dulce.

While the Towsley Fire’s forward progress has not been stopped as of 5 p.m., containment reached 10%, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Imy McBride. Fire officials added that crews are expected to work through the night to battle the blaze.

Just after 6 p.m firefighters also responded to a 2-acre blaze “in light-to-medium brush with a moderate rate of spread” on the 33100 block of Big Springs Road in Agua Dulce, said McBride. Firefighters who had just arrived on the scene did not report any threats to structures.

Towsley Fire

The call of the fire was initially received by first responders at 1:27 p.m. on the 24000 block of The Old Road.

Thank you to all the firefighters and crews working in these crazy conditions to keep residents safe!



The #TowsleyFire is ~50-60 acres with 10% containment in steep terrain. Crews will work through the night to continue fighting this fire. https://t.co/CHX1Ai9o8I pic.twitter.com/i5Ub68o4U9 — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) January 20, 2021

“We received a report of flames and smoke coming from an area near Towsley Canyon Park,” said Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

At 2 p.m., officials on the scene gave their initial report that the fire was 50 acres in size, in medium-to-heavy brush, and was being spread by 30 mph northeast winds, according to Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

Responding to the Towsley Canyon fire were multiple SCV fire engines, crews and air support vehicles.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter assists in controlling the Towsley Fire. Dan Watson / The Signal.

The incident had been named the #TowsleyFire, said Lua, and no structures were threatened nor no injuries reported as of Tuesday afternoon, Lua said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials asked residents in a social media post to avoid the area as crews were working to contain the fire.

Firefighters also responded to a call of a second fire at approximately the same time as the one on The Old Road, with the second possible brush fire being reported near the Newhall Avenue and Highway 14 on-ramp.

However, units on the scene were unable to locate the reported fire, and all responding units were made available, according to Lua.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials also reported a third brush fire on Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way around 1:45 p.m., but firefighters were also unable to locate that fire upon arrival, according to L.A. County Fire Department spokesman Chris Thomas.

Signal Staff Writer Tammy Murga contributed to this report.