Traffic collision on I-5 snarls traffic

A traffic collision involving three vehicles caused heavy traffic on Interstate 5 north of Lyons Avenue Saturday.

None of the lanes were blocked due to the collision, according to officer Moises Marroquin with California Highway Patrol, but debris was spread across the freeway, causing traffic.

A traffic collision involving three vehicles caused traffic on the Northbound side of Lyons Avenue Saturday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

A semi truck, pickup truck and sedan were involved in the crash and no one involved required transportation to a nearby hospital, according to Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatch with Los Angeles County Fire.

“If anyone had injuries they were just minor,” she added.

A SigAlert was not prompted by the collision and no lanes were shut down, Marroquin said, but the collision caused significant traffic.