Truck jack knifes causing delays on I-5

A Freightliner jackknifed on Interstate 5 on Saturday, causing delays for the entire Newhall Pass.

The call of the disabled big rig came in shortly before noon on Saturday near the I-5 northbound truck route and Interstate 210 connection.

The call was first reported as a three-car collision involving the truck, which was then reportedly spilling fuel on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At noon a SigAlert was issued for the collision, as the city of Los Angeles Fire Department worked to clear the scene of the spill, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Traffic, as a result of the closure of the roadway, began to clear shortly after 12:44 p.m. However, commuter delays continued to be reported after 1 p.m.