Two critical patients taken to hospital after crash in Valencia

Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash resulted in a car nearly falling off a bridge in Valencia Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision around 3:29 p.m. near The Old Road and Rye Canyon Road, according to Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

“It was a two-vehicle (traffic collision) and two patients were extricated and taken to the hospital,” said Lua, adding that the incident was an advanced life support call.

The incident involved a white car and another mid-size vehicle. The white car was reportedly at the edge of the bridge when passersby attempted to stop the vehicle from falling over and helping the parties exit, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information page.

Firefighters extricated a person from one of the vehicles and found another person who was already outside of the car, according to fire officials.

The condition of the patients transported was not immediately known, according to Lua.

As a result of the crash, CHP closed the southbound lanes of The Old Road at Rye Canyon Road as first responders worked to clear the scene.