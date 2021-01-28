Two SCV felony suspects return to court

Two suspects accused of felony charges in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court this week.

Noel Fisher

Noel Fisher, 41, of Stevenson Ranch, was arrested last year and charged on suspicion of more than 15 counts in connection with a sexual assault investigation including at least a half-dozen victims, including one alleged victim from the Santa Clarita Valley.

Fisher, a Grammy-winning music producer also known by his music industry nickname, Detail, was arrested in August and then charged with: 11 counts of forcible rape; three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury; and two counts each of forcible oral copulation; sodomy by use of force; and false imprisonment by violence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He appeared in court Monday before being ordered to once again return March 8 for a prelim setting.

A prelim setting is a hearing date to schedule a preliminary hearing — when the evidence is presented to the judge who decides whether the trial will move ahead. Fisher pleaded not guilty at his preliminary arraignment.

Fisher is being held in lieu of $6.29 million bail.

Robert Goldman

A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain accused of stalking and evading arrest returned to court Monday.

Robert Goldman, 64, was arrested on suspicion of several felony charges following an alleged high-speed pursuit that started in Palmdale and headed through the Santa Clarita Valley last February.

On Feb. 7, 2020, Goldman is suspected of having picked up his girlfriend on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, in violation of a restraining order, according to sheriff’s officials.

“He coaxed her into his vehicle and traveled to Palmdale,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said via email at the time of the incident. “When they stopped to use the restroom at a business, she told employees she had been taken against her will.”

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies reportedly caught up to Goldman after deputies had received a call of kidnapping. Instead of stopping, Goldman reportedly fled the scene.

“We had a report of a kidnapping. We tried to stop him, and he decided to flee,” said Lt. Joshua Borbon of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. The deputies then pursued Goldman, reaching speeds as high as 100 mph before calling off the search due to unsafe speeds.

“Santa Clarita Valley detectives presented the case to the San Fernando District Attorney’s Office and several felony charges were filed on Mr. Goldman, including stalking, violation of a court order, felony evading and resisting arrest,” said Somoano. “Mr. Goldman had also been out on bail on several other previous charges and had several arrest warrants totaling $650,000 in bail.”

Goldman is scheduled to return to court once again Feb. 25 for a prelim setting.

He was being held in lieu of $1.1 million bail.