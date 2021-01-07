USA Swimming nationally recognizes Canyons Aquatic Club 

News release

Canyons Aquatic Club of Santa Clarita maintains its national and local club status as one of the best swim clubs in the United States: For 2021, USA Swimming has recognized Canyons Aquatic Club as a Bronze Level club through their Club Excellence program.

The USA Swimming Club Excellence program is a performance-based award that scores a swimmer’s time from their races. According to USA Swimming, the Club Excellence program is “to promote the development of strong, well-rounded age group and senior swimming programs that produce elite 18-year-old and under athletes” while “providing the recognition and resources to motivate and assist member clubs in striving for the highest ideals of athlete performance.”

Top Canyons swimmers such as Olympic Trials Qualifier and Valencia High School swimmer Isabella Adame and future UC Santa Barbara and Hart High School swimmer Kyle Brill helped bring this award to Canyons. Still, it also required the hard work of the team to help earn this award.

“It is a great honor to be recognized for this outstanding achievement. Earning medal status for the second year in a row shows the hard work and dedication of our athletes and coaching staff,” head coach Kevin Nielsen said. “Our organization takes a lot of pride in our commitment to excellence and our competitive drive to be one of the best teams in the nation.”

Canyons sits again among other premier swim clubs in the country. Canyons is among 200 out of 3,000 clubs in the United States to be recognized nationally. Locally, Canyons is only one of three clubs in Los Angeles County to have been awarded.