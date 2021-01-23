Vandalism report ends with arrest following fight between two brothers

Deputies responded to a report of vandalism in Canyon Country on Saturday, which had originally stemmed from a domestic dispute between two brothers, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said Saturday.

The call went out at around noon, involving a report that a man on Delight Street had broken into a home, according to Lt. Ethan Marquez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered it was over a dispute between two brothers, one of whom had been evicted from the house only a few days prior.

“One (brother) was evicted two days ago, and decided to come back and gather together some of his property that he had left at the house,” said Marquez. “He ate some food and drank a beer, and then that’s when the owner came back, which is the other brother.”

Marquez said deputies were called to the scene after the two family members got into an argument.

One of the brothers was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism due to the damage reportedly done to the property during the break-in.