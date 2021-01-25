Vehicle reportedly driving recklessly falls over side in Newhall, two sent to trauma center

An overturned vehicle fell approximately 30 feet down an embankment near The Old Road in Newhall, prompting two people to be transported to a local trauma center.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of a vehicle over the side on The Old Road and Weldon Canyon Road around 10:51 a.m., according to Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett.

“Units arrived on the scene and identified the vehicle and confirmed the vehicle went over the side and it had a total of two patients. They’re going to be transported (to the hospital),” said Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

The vehicle was described as a white Ford Mustang and was reportedly driving recklessly prior to the traffic collision, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information page.

First responders located the car on its roof in tree branches, CHP added.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, according to Lua, who added that additional information regarding the two patients was not immediately available.