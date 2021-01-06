Zonta offers free tax workshop

News release

A free tax workshop titled “Understand the Basics — Whether You Prepare Your Own or Not” is scheduled to be hosted Saturday via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Attendees will learn how income taxes are calculated and obtain answers to their income tax questions. They will also be made aware of common errors and omissions they should avoid. Attendees will also learn how to select an income tax professional.

This free Lifeforward workshop is scheduled 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. If you or someone you know would like to register for this event, email [email protected]. You will receive a registration form followed by an invitation to the workshop.

Laura Troost, a certified public accountant specialist, will present the workshop. She has nearly 21 years of experience in public accounting and specializes in income tax and accounting for individuals and small businesses.

Zonta offers free Lifeforward workshops to women. However, everyone is welcome to attend. These workshops are designed to help participants believe in their unlimited power and potential, build the skills necessary to succeed, and be the powerful women they are meant to be.

For more information about upcoming Lifeforward workshops, e-mail: [email protected], call 661-252-9351 or visit ww.scvzonta.org.