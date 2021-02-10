10 MBA Tips to Getting into Business School

If you are hoping on getting a degree in Masters of Business Administration, you should know that you are up for a very competitive ride, because the MBA results are popularly sought by large business organisations. The number of courses offered in the business school is quite low, maintaining a level of proficiency and yielding the best results on the courses taken. Although there are different criteria for getting into different business schools, there are some similarities that include:

An undergraduate degree with a good class honours. Some business schools may accept 2:2 while others stay strict to 2:1.

You should note that you cannot get an MBA with an entry-level degree, so aside from your great undergraduate result, you also need a professional experience of at least three years for a general MBA course and about ten years of professional experience for the Executive MBA course.

The Graduate Management Admission test is an internationally certified test that examines a candidates suitability for a program or course. The passing score for the GMAT falls between 200 and 800, and you can get information on the average score needed to gain admission into the business school of your choice or how to prepare for it from legit online sources like Testvibes.

Now that you are acquainted to the most important details and criteria for getting into business school, let’s look at 10 MBA tips for getting into business school.

1. Be aware of the Implications

You should know that going for the Masters of Business Administration is not a day’s decision, and it entails serious commitment and diligence. You will have to sacrifice your time and financial stability, so you must be clear that the outcome of this program will help you achieve a clear aim on your career goals. The awareness you have of your MBA pursuit is a key factor that helps your readiness, and this confidence will grant you a smoother application process.

2. Undertake due diligence in respect of the implications of your MBA pursuit

The MBA will take between 12-18months of study and if this is where your expectations lie, you should consider how this decision will affect your personal and professional life.

For a full-time study, you have to consider if you can afford the costs of being a student in a business school for about one to two years.

Your personal life will also be greatly affected as you will have to put all your time and effort into your studies, and this may interfere with your family commitments and personal relationships.

You also have to consider how an MBA qualification is well regarded in your line of profession. For instance, an MBA qualification will be highly regarded in an IT, Finance or investment field, but in creative fields like marketing, it may be less regarded.

You may also want to research your salary level before, and after you get an MBA degree, so you can compare your investments return and determine how beneficial the qualification will be to you.

3. Research on application deadlines

Applying for a business school may take a longer process than you think, so you will have to apply hastily, so you can actively prepare for the various application stages. If you are applying to multiple business schools, you should find out the different application deadlines, and you will need enough time to prepare for the Graduate Management Admission Test, write level headed application letters and source suitable sureties.

4. Sit for the required admission test early

You should take the Graduate Management Admission tests early, so you will have an idea on the business schools you can apply for. Although the GMATs can be taken at any time convenient for you, it is a comprehensive test that needs adequate preparation. Time is the most needed factor in applying for a business’s school MBA degree, and the required preparations are beneficial in paving a broad path for easy admission.

5. You must have credibility

Professional experience is a criterion for entry into a business school, and you will be required to validate your level of capability. There’s no room for fraud as your professionalism level is tested accordingly, and your resume is scrutinised critically.

6. Visit Business schools and get valid information

Visit the business schools you have narrowed out for your MBA degree and make inquiries from lecturers and alumni. Since all business schools are not branded in the same one, you will have to compare the merits and demerits of the schools you will like to apply to. Some basic things to consider in picking a business school from your list are;

Whether it’s the best business school for your sector

If the school is easily accessible from your home

The school’s track of postgraduate success

7. Submit a letter-perfect essay

There are great odds that you will be asked to submit an essay to the administrative panel. You will have to submit a flawless essay that will interest the board and make them confident in you as a potential candidate. So the essay should depict your professionalism, personal values and attributes.

8. Find Reputable referees/sureties

One of the most important parts of your application is your references, and your references will be provided by two people who are deeply acquainted with you. Your surety could be a friend, but there has to be a professional connection between you and your two sureties.

9. Get ready for your interview

As a business professional, you should know the importance of a good interview, so you will need time to prepare for the interview to get a positive outcome. You should be ready to;

Display readiness for learning and working.

Display confidence but be careful to draw the line on arrogance.

Adhering to these tips will surely get you on the good side of the admission panel, but if this is not your first business school application trial for the MBA degree, this last tip is essential

10. Get Feedback

Suppose you have tried applying for the MBA into a business school and you didn’t succeed. In that case, you should get feedback from the successful candidates on their application process to improve your application if you are willing to try again.