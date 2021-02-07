7-car collision results in two ambulances being called onto the freeway

A seven-car collision resulted in two ambulances being called onto the southbound side of Interstate 5 on Friday.

The crash was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department shortly before 4 p.m., near McBean Parkway.

Occupants are interviewed after a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway near McBean Parkway on Friday, 021221. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We got the call at 3:50 p.m. … It was a seven-car collision,” said Supervisor Ed Pickett of the Fire Department.

Although there were no critical injuries as a result of the collision, but two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, Pickett said.

Cars are moved off the road after a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway near McBean Parkway on Friday, 021221. Dan Watson/The Signal

The cars involved included at least one Mercedes-Benz, one Hyundai and one semi-truck blocking multiple lanes.

No SigAlert was issued by California Highway Patrol officials, but traffic was heavily delayed in the area as on the scene crews worked to clear the collision.

At 4:36 p.m., the CHP incident report reflected that all lanes had been reopened.