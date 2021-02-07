7 Smart Tips for Brilliant Writing

Description

You want to improve your writing and reach the next level? These 7 proven yet simple tips will help you to become a brilliant writer!

Foreword

Technological revolution and globalization have produced lots of new ways to make money, and writing is one of them! Nowadays, many people are able to actually live and prosper by writing. Some authors focus on blog posts, while others prefer to write academic papers. Anyway, they can work, make money, and live a great life.

After all, writing does not require considerable investments – a laptop and Internet access is more than enough. That is why being a writer becomes more and more popular among young people who value flexibility and mobility that come with this sort of profession. However, how to create a truly interesting and entertaining piece? Here are 7 tips for brilliant writing.

Tip #1: Choose your topics

First of all, it is important to understand that the writing process begins with a topic. A content creator should have at least something to say about the topic. Otherwise, all the sentences will be forced and underdelivering. Having your own opinion about a future piece is important because it pushes you to write meaningful sentences instead of bland text. You’ll also write faster and easier, which makes the process enjoyable in general!

Tip #2: Stick to your personal style

Although there are established writing styles, it’s important to have your own approach. Some beginner writers make the mistake of trying to copy others’ content creation styles. Doing so does little good as you won’t be able to develop your personal style. That is why sticking to your personal writing patterns is the best way to go. However, there is a need to be flexible, so be ready to adapt according to what you are expected to create!

This tip may sound vague, but it’s because there is no “universal” advice on how to develop your own style. Everything comes with practice and experience. It is crucial to read others’ works to get the tropes. However, if you try to copy someone else’s writing style, a reader will quickly notice that your text is somewhat crippled.

Tip #3: Keep it clean, simple, and short

Keeping your writing clean means that you should be specific and avoid vague sentences. This way, you’ll be able to captivate your reader instead of boring them with unnecessary “water.” Sometimes, adding some filler sentences I great as this move can enhance the meaning of the main sentences. The thing is – not to overdo with filler sentences.

Keeping your writing simple is just as it sounds – avoid fancy words where they are not needed. The use of long and fancy words can lead to several negative consequences. First of all, the text may become too complex for a reader. We don’t need bored readers who drop our content after several sentences. Secondly, the use of fancy words can be seen as an attempt to hide the author’s lack of knowledge about a topic.

Keeping your writing short is also imperative. Avoiding large paragraphs that take up to half a page is a must. You may feel that you can talk about one idea for a long time and want to express it in your writing. In this case, it is better to break it down into several smaller paragraphs. Smaller bites are easier to digest! This is especially truthful to blogging. Short sentences also do the trick – so, stay humble!

Tip #4: Don’t repeat yourself

This may sound like a no-brainer, but beginner writers often make this mistake. Repeating yourself is a dangerous trope because it could result in the same consequences as writing lots of fancy words. Rewinding the same ideas can create an impression that the writer is incompetent and doesn’t know what he or she is writing about. That is why it’s important to avoid repeating yourself – this way, you will keep the reader entertained and reassured about the quality of your content.

Tip #5: Punctuation, spelling, and grammar

Having great content is what makes reading entertaining, but punctuation, spelling, and grammar make the reading bearable and enjoyable. The thing is – readers expect you to provide them with readable text. If you are not writing properly in terms of punctuation, spelling, and grammar, your reader is likely to think that you do not respect them!

Tip #6: Long articles need headings and subheadings

If you’re focused on writing something lengthy, consider using headings and subheadings. A reader usually takes less than a minute to identify whether an article is worth reading. This occurs because modern readers are proficient in scanning large bulks of information to find out they are worth the time. So, captivating attention with a great introduction is mandatory, but using headings and subheadings can further enhance your texts.

Tip #7: Proofread and edit

Every writer begins one’s creation with a rough draft. It is usually clumsy and difficult to comprehend. This is a normal situation even for experienced content creators. However, experienced writers know the importance of proofreading and editing. After you complete a rough draft, take your time and re-read the whole thing, maybe several times. This way, you’ll be able to spot weaknesses in your writing.

After finding out where are potential leaks in the hull of your text, it is possible to begin editing. This might be the most boring part of the whole writing process, but it’s necessary to create something truly entertaining. Consider your choice of words, tone, and other stylistic aspects when editing a rough draft. This way, you’ll adapt it according to the target audience.

Final thoughts

All the tips in this list are quite general in nature, but they work really well. Brilliant writing takes a lot of practice, time, and skill, but there are some rules that everyone needs to follow. If you want to bring your writing skills to the next level, consider these 7 tips. They cover pretty much all the aspects of written content creation and focus on keeping your reader entertained.