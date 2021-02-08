8 arrested after pair of alleged catalytic converter thefts

A total of eight people were arrested in connection to two separate incidents related to catalytic converter theft on Friday in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Atwood Boulevard

On Friday, deputies responded to the 25200 block of Atwood Boulevard in Newhall at approximately 11 p.m. regarding a reporting of a possible theft, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim’s catalytic converter had been stolen,” Arriaga wrote via email Tuesday. “Deputies canvassed the area for the suspects’ vehicle, and with the help of Santa Clarita Sheriff Station reserve deputies, were able to locate the vehicle on McBean Parkway/The Old Road.”

After detaining the four occupants, deputies reportedly found a catalytic converter, tools that could be used to steal catalytic converters, drugs and drug paraphernalia, Arriaga said.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance; a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of burglary tools; a 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, possession of burglary tools and not having a valid driver’s license; and a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Old Road

A second group arrest of individuals on charges related to catalytic converter theft occurred nearly 24 hours earlier Friday morning, according to Arriaga.

At approximately 12:05 a.m., deputies patrolling near The Old Road and Valencia Boulevard observed a vehicle driving well below the speed limit, Arriaga said.

“During a traffic stop to warn/cite the driver, deputies learned the male adult driver, 22 years old, did not possess a valid driver’s license and was on active probation,” said Arriaga. “While contacting a male adult passenger in the vehicle, deputies observed drug paraphernalia within immediate reach of the remaining occupants of the vehicle.”

Deputies then continued their investigation, Arriaga said, and reportedly found methamphetamine on the suspect, as well as burglary tools commonly used to steal catalytic converters.

“During investigation, the suspects were unable to provide details regarding ownership of the vehicle, nor could they confirm that they were authorized to use the vehicle from any parties,” Arriaga said.

The 22-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of burglary tools, and driving on a suspended license; another 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance; a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia; and another 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of burglary tools.