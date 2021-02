Avenues SLS is seeking gently used clothing, shoes, towels, bags, bedding and linens for donation, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, until March 19, as part of the organization’s giving back to the community drive and to help raise funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone can drop clothes at the Avenues SLS office on weekdays, at 28415 Industry Drive, No. 505, in Valencia. A tax letter is supplied upon a donation of goods, for tax purposes.