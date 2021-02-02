Bill Lyons | Remember When…?

There was a time…

When the power company didn’t shut off electricity to prevent forest fires, just because it got windy.

When presidential inaugurations didn’t result in lockdowns of the nation’s capital. When our great country wasn’t intimidated by China.

When companies and citizens clamored to come to California. When the national debt didn’t total $222,000 for every taxpayer. When the words he, she, daughter, son, father, mother weren’t banned in our House of Representatives.

When we could enjoy a leisurely lunch with friends at a cozy restaurant.

When the….

Bill Lyons

Santa Clarita