Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of assault, rape

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of assault and rape charges after an alleged domestic violence investigation Saturday.

Alberto Roseman, 26, was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and rape by force or fear after a woman contacted deputies regarding an alleged assault.

Deputies contacted a woman at a residence in Canyon Country, after she reported being physical and sexually assaulted by her boyfriend at the location.

“The assaults occurred during the previous evening and into the morning of Feb. 13,” according to an email from Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit.

“During the assaults, the victim was prevented from leaving the location by the suspect. At approximately 7 a.m., the suspect left the residence briefly,” Hudson wrote. “The victim then managed to contact law enforcement.”

The suspect was located at the residence by deputies.

He was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station with bail set at $206,000. The investigation is ongoing.