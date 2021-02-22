Child taken to hospital via helicopter following medical emergency

A child was airlifted and taken to an area hospital following a medical emergency in Newhall Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a medical emergency around 1:43 p.m. on the 22000 block of 15th Street in Newhall, according to Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

“Copter 12 was en route to a local hospital. There were five souls on board,” she said.

The child was airlifted near Arch and 13th streets, according to first responders.

Fire officials did not immediately specify the kind of medical emergency or condition of the minor. The emergency occurred near Newhall Park.

No additional injuries or incidents in relation were reported.